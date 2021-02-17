Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2021) - Black Tusk Resources (CSE: TUSK) (OTC Pink: BTKRF) (FSE: 0NB) has completed the first three drill holes at its McKenzie East Gold property, one of 5 mineral properties in Quebec 100% owned by Black Tusk. Three of these properties, the McKenzie East, the PG Highway, and the recently expanded MoGold, are located to the immediate north of Val d'Or. The other properties are the Golden Valley gold property, which underwent diamond drilling in 2019, and the Lorrain PGE property south of Lorrainville, Quebec.





The company has now completed 1,049 metres of drilling over the three completed holes on McKenzie East, with drill hole MKE 21-03 showing the greatest promise of mineralization to date, including a section of narrow quartz vein containing a grain of visible gold. The gold grain is identified at margin of a narrow quartz vein with a Canadian dollar coin shown for scale.

Drill hole MKE 21-03 was designed to test an approximate 500 metre elongate magnetic feature modelled from the drone supported survey completed earlier in the year. Black Tusk is currently drilling hole MKE 21-04 to test the magnetic feature a second time, approximately 25 metres to the northwest from hole MKE 21-03, to test for continuity of mineralization and alteration.

The work is being supervised by company director Dr. Mathieu Piche who has more than 35 years of experience exploring for mineral deposits in the Abitibi greenstone belt, along with VD Geo Service which is based in Val d'Or.

His preliminary observations of hole MKE 21-03 indicate an approximate 30 metre section of core that contains geologic characteristics conducive to gold mineralization. This includes the approximate 1 millimetre by 2 millimetre size gold grain, as well as veining, alterations and associated sulphide minerals.

However, the reader is warned the presence of visible gold and other indicators in core does not assure high assay results when processed at the laboratory.

Samples from hole MKE 21-03 have been received at ALS Laboratory in Val d'Or. Three samples taken across the zone containing the visible gold will be "rush" processed for gold analysis.

The company is fully funded and has obtained permits to drill from up to 23 drill pads on the property that allows for drilling to continue after receiving successful results.

Richard Penn, President and CEO, stated: "The company is very encouraged by the positive results obtained within the first 3 holes of the 2021 winter drilling and recognizes that the extent of gold mineralization is still to be determined from drill core laboratory results. Black Tusk plans to continue diamond drilling the predetermined targets identified by their geophysical and geochemical surveys. The drill holes are all within an area of approximately one kilometre by 700 metres along the previously untested geologic trend through the property. Drill pad and access construction is continuing as the drilling progresses."

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.blacktuskresources.com, contact Richard Penn, President and CEO, at 778-384-8923, or email richard@blacktuskresources.com.

