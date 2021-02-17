Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2021) - Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc (OTC Pink: UATG) announced today that it has initiated the acquisition of the Nevada based company The Dreaming Company, LLC.

The Dreaming Company, headquartered in Los Angeles California, began as a health and nutrition company twenty-five years ago as HBC Protocols. After merging with The Dreaming Company in 2019, HBC protocols became HBC Health Solutions and assumed operational oversight over product order fulfillment and customer service support for the more than fifty products The Dreaming Company currently retails. The Dreaming Company manufactures and delivers high quality health, beauty and nutraceutical products across a diverse suite of products.

Chief Executive Officer, Alex Umbra commented, "The Dreaming Company embodies much of what we believe here at UAT Group, by bringing a value-add to the lives of others. I am very excited and honored that Chris and his team chose to join the Umbra family and am very much looking forward to supporting their growth initiatives. The synergy between our subsidiary UAT and The Dreaming Company has exceeded my expectations in every way and its success is evident in the impressive Hygieia Skin Care revenues that we will be reporting shortly."

The Dreaming Company business model has always been life-quality centric and in support of healthier living but has recently begun its evolution into an organization that both partners and invests in other companies with symbiotic interests. The Dreaming Company is currently working in cooperation with Umbra Applied Technologies under a licensing agreement to deliver the highly lauded Hygieia skincare line.

The Dreaming Company CEO, Chris McMullen shared, "having been in business before the internet boom took place, it was really easy to fall behind the technology curve. Our partnership with The Dreaming Company and now UAT Group brings to the table an exciting mix of talent and tools that we plan to use to expand our brands reach into the health and wellness market sectors as well as diversify into consumer education platforms. We believe strongly that we can make the world a better place through education and access to high quality health supplements. We are excited to have become part of the UAT Group family."

For more information about The Dreaming Company go here: https://thedreamingcompany.com/.

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc.

The firm is located in Tampa Florida and focuses on advanced technologies across many disciplines. UAT Group is a holding company with interests in both public and private companies during the early stages of development as well as growth stages of companies with a synergistic business model to UAT Group subsidiaries.

For more information visit www.uatgroup.com.

Investor and Media Contact: UAT Group at info@uatgroup.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74651