iRemedy's "Project Vaccinate" Program is Gaining Traction in 2021 With Over 130 Million Needles and Syringes Delivered

STUART, Fla., Feb. 17, 2021("iRemedy" or "the Company"), pioneer of the iRemedy medical supply marketplace, today announced that in association with the Company's effort to procure and deliver one billion FDA-approved hypodermic needles and syringes in support of COVID-19 vaccination programs worldwide, over 130 million units have been delivered to customers since announcing its program in November 2020.



Having titled this initiative "Project Vaccinate," iRemedy delivered over 30 million units in late 2020 and nearly 100 million units in the first six weeks of 2021 in association with its trusted partner, Northfield Logistics.

With the initiative continuing to gain traction, it is expected that demand for the one billion needles and syringes procured by iRemedy last Fall will exhaust its supply on or before August 2021. Consequently, the Company is in the process of negotiating greater production capacity with its factory partners to maintain continuity of supply to meet growing global need for high quality injection devices for administering COVID-19 vaccinations, flu shots and other critical medicines.

Additionally, in response to growing global demand for "low-dead space" syringes, iRemedy has procured production of 150 million units, taking delivery of approximately 50 million per week -- most of which are presold prior to their arrival. Late last month, Reuters reported that the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech is shipped in vials initially indicated to hold five doses. However, six doses can be drawn with low-dead space syringes, which minimize the amount of vaccine left in the syringe after use. The article states, "If healthcare providers can reliably extract the sixth dose, it would allow supplies to be stretched 20% further…"

"Since the onset of the global pandemic, iRemedy has continued to be broadly viewed as a trusted source for quality PPE products, rapid COVID test kits, and now needles and syringes," stated Tony Paquin, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of iRemedy. "We do not bear this responsibility lightly. We are helping to save lives and will do everything within our power to ensure that frontline healthcare providers have the tools and equipment they require to battle the virus when and where they need them. Every member of the iRemedy team shares in this responsibility and takes tremendous pride in the role we are individually and collectively playing in the medical crisis that is proving unprecedented in our lifetime."

With 15 years in healthcare supply, iRemedy is a trusted and reliable partner for acquiring medical supplies and Personal Protective Equipment. We service over 5,000 healthcare provider, commercial and government clients nationwide. We guarantee access to verified supplies by sourcing directly from established manufacturers and distributors around the world. Our industry-leading technology and group purchasing power enable transparency and competition, driving consistently low pricing for our customers every day. iRemedy is headquartered in Stuart, Florida and has offices in New York, California and Washington, and distribution centers in Florida and Arizona. For more information, please visit www.iRemedy.com.

