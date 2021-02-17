Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.02.2021

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

WKN: 4053 ISIN: GB0007816068 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.02.2021 | 16:22
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, February 17

17 February 2021

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

(the 'Company')


Result of Annual General Meeting

The Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Annual General Meeting was held earlier today. A poll was held on each of the resolutions proposed and the results of the poll are set out below. All resolutions were passed.

The proxy voting figures are shown below:

ResolutionsVotes
For		%Votes Against%Total Votes CastVotes
Withheld
Ordinary Resolutions
1. To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2020.91,702,355100%00.00%91,702,35514,281
2. To re-elect Kate Cornish-Bowden as a Director of the Company.91,618,11399.96%35,4640.04%91,653,57763,059
3. To re-elect Simon Hayes as a Director of the Company.91,627,76799.98%13,7630.02%91,641,53075,106
4. To re-elect Sandra Kelly as a Director of Company.91,629,77099.97%23,8070.03%91,653,57763,059
5. To re-elect Lorna Tilbian as a Director of the Company.91,601,89099.95%45,6500.05%91,647,54069,096
6. To elect James Aston as a Director of the Company.91,587,95599.94%59,2080.06%91,647,16369,473
7. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for year ended 30 September 2020.91,424,57399.83%155,0150.17%91,579,588137,048
8. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditor to the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of the next general meeting at which financial statements are laid before the Company.91,510,39399.87%120,2830.13%91,630,67685,960
9. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor of the Company.91,637,82599.98%20,8550.02%91,658,68057,956
10. To receive and approve the Company's Dividend Policy, as set out in the Annual Report.91,646,72099.95%44,2690.05%91,690,98925,647
Special Business
11. To allot securities in the Company. (Ordinary Resolution)91,629,48399.95%45,5380.05%91,675,02141,615
12. To disapply the rights of pre-emption in relation to the allotment of securities. (Special Resolution)83,735,59891.37% 7,913,4938.63%91,649,09167,545
13. To disapply pre-emption rights on the sale of Treasury Shares and to sell Treasury Shares at a discount to the net asset value per share providing that such discount is narrower than that at which they were bought. (Special Resolution)81,969,52589.43%9,690,39410.57%91,659,91956,717
14. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company. (Special Resolution)91,616,03199.91%67,6790.07%91,683,71032,926
15. That the Directors be permitted to call General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. (Special Resolution)91,211,00099.49%470,6420.51%91,681,64234,994
16. That the Company adopts the amended investment policy as set out in the Annual Report. (Ordinary Resolution)91,649,13999.96%26,1830.03%91,675,32241,314

A vote Withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

Notes:

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution.

As at 12 noon on Monday, 15 February 2021, the time by which shareholders who wanted to vote at the Annual General Meeting must have been entered on the Company's register of members the Company's issued share capital consists of 223,476,303 ordinary shares, carrying one vote each. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company is 223,476,303.

Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share. As a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, and in accordance with the UK Government's guidance on social distancing and prohibition on non-essential travel and public gatherings, attendance at the Meeting was restricted.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism and can be located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.finsburygt.com

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 and Listing Rule 9.6.3, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed with Companies House.

Terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Notice of Meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Frostrow Capital LLP
Victoria Hale, Company Secretary		+44 (0)20 3170 8732
info@frostrow.com
© 2021 PR Newswire
