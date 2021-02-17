Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.02.2021
Relay Medical bringt das Covid-19-Heilmittel (100% Erfolg) für über 500 Mio. Menschen!
17.02.2021 | 16:29
Sveriges Riksbank: SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING

Bid date, 2021-02-19
Bid Submission Date2021-02-19
Bid times10.30-11.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Offered Amount50 billion SEK
Maximum Permitted Bid Volume12.5 billion SEK from an individual bidder
Settlement Date2021-02-23
Minimum Permitted Bid Volume10 million SEK per bid
Final Repayment Date2025-02-24
Maximum Allocation25 per cent of Offered Amount
Allocation TimeNot later than 11.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Repayment Date2022-02-23
Option Repayment Date 12023-02-23
Option Repayment Date 22024-02-23
Interest rateThe Riksbank's applicable repo rate
Additional interest rate0.10 per cent
Confirmation of bids to e-maileol@riksbank.se

Stockholm, 2021-02-17

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.


