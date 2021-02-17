Aesthetics Treatments Applications Stimulate New Revenue Streams for Companies in Photobiostimulation Devices Market, Valuation to Surpass US$ 300 Mn by 2027: TMR

- Laser-based technology advancements in photobiostimulation boost the clinical efficacy of these in wound care and pain management

- Need for minimally-invasive therapeutic management of injuries and non-invasive body contouring to spur innovation

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Low levels of irradiation for targeting tissues find use in numerous clinical applications, and is a key pivot on which the photobiosimulation devices market has been making strides. These devices find application alleviating pain, wound care, and various light-based medical procedures.

Light energy particularly in red to near-infrared are finding traction in current and emerging applications of photobiosimulation devices. Growing understanding of the mechanism underlying chronic pain management has boosted the market prospects of several of the recently launched products in the photobiosimulation devices market. In the coming years, new applications will emerge. Potential market revenues during the forecast period of 2019 - 2027 are likely to come from use in and non-invasive body contouring, and therapies such as stroke recovery and nerve regeneration.

Globally, the valuation of the photobiosimulation devices market stood at US$ 180 Mn in 2018, and is projected to surpass US$ 300 Mn by the end 2027.

Key Findings of Photobiostimulation Devices Market

Growing Medical Acceptance of Laser to Irradiate Growth Path

Laser-based technology finds attractive use in an array of medical applications, notably in healing of wounds, nerves, and target tissues in various medical specialties. The demand in photobiostimulation devices market is expected to thrive on the back of focus of device makers to make the technology minimally invasive, safer, and efficacious in these applications. The use of light emitting diodes (LEDs) has made the devices more precise and safer, spurring demand in pain management in hospitals and clinics. Specialty clinics are particularly leveraging the potential of photobiostimulation for newer applications, such as chronic back pain. Witnessing the vast potential, players in the photobiostimulation devices market are also unveiling convenience-driven personal therapeutic devices. Thus, home use might spur new prospects in the near future. For instance, the market is expected to see new growth avenues in personal home therapy treatments.

Medical Device Makers Focus on Extensive R&D to Overcome Regulatory Hurdles

The photobiostimulation devices market has been witnessing stiff regulations for product approvals for new application areas, such as by the FDA in the U.S. This has nudged them to constantly engage in R&D, and maintain their revenue generation pipelines. A lucrative area is the use of low-level laser devices (LLLT) for neurodegenerative disorders.

Cosmetics Applications to Set Stage for Aggressive Growth

Over the years, a growing body of clinical studies have reinforced their marked efficacy, non-invasiveness, and safety in the target population. Resultantly, the photobiosimulation devices are garnering the attention of the cosmetics industry, where they are used for aesthetic contouring. During the forecast period, cosmetics application of photobiostimulation devices is expected to gather incredible traction. Vast avenues exist in the use of these in non-invasive body contouring. This has attracted industry players in offering new technologies that are effective as well as safer.

Photobiostimulation Devices Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Growing awareness about the safety and efficacy of medical lasers boost clinical adoption of photobiostimulation devices

Expanding research and development activities pertaining to laser and light-based medical technologies to spur growth

Growing need for non-invasive technologies for body contouring in aesthetics drives prospects

Advent of customized and bespoke devices bolster revenue potential

Photobiostimulation Devices Market: Key Players

Erchonia Corporation,

BioCare Systems, Inc.

Biolight Technologies

Ingeneus Pty. Ltd.

Thor Photomedicine Ltd.

