Korr Acquisitions Group, Inc.: KORR Acquisitions Group Sends Whitepaper to Medallion's Board Pushes for Share Buybacks, Costs Savings and Focus on Profitable Industrial Bank

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / KORR Acquisitions Group, Inc. (together with its affiliates, including KORR Value, LP, "KORR"), a shareholder with a just under 5% position in Medallion Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFIN) ("MFIN" or the "Company"), today announced that it has delivered a white-paper to the Board of Directors of Medallion Financial, Inc., outlining a pathway for increasing shareholder value. KORR is pushing for change that it believes will unlock MFIN's true value of over $20 per share. The full text of KORR's white-paper can be viewed at the following link:

https://korracquisitions.com/korr-medallion/

KORR is also presenting this white-paper at Co/Investor Club's "Lunch at the Club" at 12 noon today. To sign up and attend the presentation, readers can sign up here:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2608/39816

About KORR Value L.P. and KORR Acquisitions Group, Inc.

KORR Acquisitions Group, Inc. is a New York based investment adviser that is focused on investing in undervalued publicly traded companies. KORR actively engages with managements to identify ways to unlock value for all shareholders and stakeholders.

