World's fastest WordPress servers are based in Finland

Finnish Seravo ranks as a global leader of website hosting providers according to an objective speed comparison produced by produced by Google's developers

ranks as a global leader of website hosting providers according to an objective speed comparison produced by produced by Google's developers Among global WordPress hosting providers, Seravo is a clear number one

hosting providers, Seravo is a clear number one The comparison is based on website loading speeds for actual Chrome users

users The unrivalled speed of Seravo's WP services results from years of determined product development

HELSINKI, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to ismyhostfastyet.com, a speed comparison published by Google's employees, Finnish Seravo ranks third in the world. When only providers specialized exclusively in WordPress hosting are compared, Seravo beats the global competition by a clear margin. Since the first publication of the comparison in August 2019, Seravo has ranked high consistently, and kept increasing the lead. The latest results show the situation in November 2020.

"Seravo's WordPress services speed results from years of determined product development. In that sense, these results are not a huge surprise to us, but they do put a smile on our faces. It is great to see objective evidence that we have reached our goals successfully - not only on a national but on a global scale," says Otto Kekäläinen, founder of Seravo.

According to Kekäläinen, Seravo has achieved its speed by doing a few big and hundreds of small things right. The Tampere-based company maintains more than 4,000 WordPress websites.

"We have built our server environment exclusively for WordPress without need for any compromises. The servers are all based on our world-class skills on Linux and the MariaDB database, both born in Finland. We are at the forefront of open source ourselves. The best way to be on the cutting edge of development is to be doing it yourself."

The comparison is based on actual download speeds of Chrome users

The comparison by Google's developers is based on data from real Chrome users and their actual website load times. The comparison measures how fast the host server starts to send the HTML content on a website after a browser request. As the developer of Chrome, Google collects this data to optimise the speed of its browser. However, the same data can also be used for other purposes.

Chrome does not collect data on all browsing activity - only on visits to the world's most popular sites. This is why the sample only includes the largest quarter of Seravo's customer sites.

"Traditionally, in the WordPress world in particular, the largest sites tend to be the heaviest and slowest to load as well. This is not the case at sites hosted by Seravo. We have created our services with the specific aim to solve the most common WordPress challenges, such as slowness and security risks related to add-ons," says Otto Kekäläinen.

"Anyone who wants to compare site speeds themselves is welcome to order our service package and transfer a copy of their current site to Seravo. Using a third-party tool such as webpagetest.org makes it easy to compare performance at the current provider against us. I predict that the copy will yield better results," Kekäläinen suggests.

A more detailed description of features behind the speed of Seravo's services can be found in a recent blog article: https://seravo.com/blog/seravos-wordpress-servers-are-the-fastest-in-the-world/

Media contacts:

Otto Kekäläinen, founder

Seravo Oy

otto (at) seravo.com

+358 40 566 2204

Seravo

Founded in 2011, Seravo Oy is Finland's leading WordPress website hosting provider and a service provider for information systems based on Linux and open source. The company is headquartered in Tampere and it has around twenty employees across the country. More information: https://seravo.com/media-kit/

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download: