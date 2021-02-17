

Linde plc: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them



[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)] 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ms. Kelcey E. Hoyt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Principal Accounting Officer b) Initial Notification Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Linde public limited company b) LEI 8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code Share Options ("Options")

Ordinary Shares



International Securities Identification Number (ISIN): IE00BZ12WP82



German Securities Identification Number (Wertpapierkennnummer, WKN): A2D SYC



Ticker Symbol: LIN b) Nature of the transactions Exercise of options over Ordinary Shares and disposal of

Ordinary Shares

The exercise of 2,675 options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$110.58 and the withholding of 1,663 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$251.71 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 1,012 net shares that were sold at a price of US$251.73 and the exercise of 3,995 options over Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of US$109.68 and the withholding of 2,448 Ordinary Shares by Linde plc at a market price of US$251.67 to cover the exercise price and tax withholdings, resulting in 1,547 net shares that were sold at a weighted average price of US$251.61 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Exercise US$110.58 2,675 Options Disposal US$251.71 1,663 Ordinary Shares US$251.73 1,012 Ordinary Shares Exercise US$109.68 3,995 Options Disposal US$251.67 2,448 Ordinary Shares US$251.61 1,547 Ordinary Shares d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume N/A N/A e) Dates of the transactions 12 FEB 2021 f) Place of the transactions New York Stock Exchange g) Additional Information 1,663 Ordinary Shares were withheld (at a per share price of US$251.71) and 2,448 Ordinary Shares were withheld (at a per share price of US$251.67) by Linde plc to cover the exercise price of options over 2,675 and 3,995 Ordinary Shares, respectively and taxes. [This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

