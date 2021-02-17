Andrew Hanna Urges Ontarians to be Vigilant and Get their Flu Vaccine This Year ASAP

CORNWALL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / Although flu cases in Ontario have significantly dropped this year, certified compounding pharmacist Andrew Hanna Pharmacist at Cotton Mill Pharmacy, is urging Ontarians to remain vigilant and get their flu vaccine as soon as possible.

According to the Ontario Ministry of Health, there have only been 14 influenza cases reported so far this year, compared to around 8,000 reported cases at the same time last year.

"The drop in flu cases across the province is largely due to physical distancing measures, safer sneezing and coughing protocol, better hand hygiene, and the province's mass rollout of flu vaccines that resulted in a significant spike in demand during November and December," commented Andrew Hanna, the founder of Cornwall, Ontario-based specialty pharmacy Cotton Mill Pharmacy. "However, for their own protection as well as those in their household, people who have not received their flu shot should not be under any illusion that we are somehow skipping flu season this year. Unfortunately, influenza does not work like that. It is definitely out there, even though naturally everyone's attention is fixated on COVID-19."

The flu vaccine is free to anyone who lives, works, or attends school in Ontario. It is recommended for anyone over six months of age and is safe for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Another critical reason why Ontarians should head into their local pharmacy and get a flu shot is the fact that medical experts warn individuals can have both COVID-19 and flu simultaneously - which can be extremely harmful to the immune system. What's more, becoming ill with one virus can make an individual more susceptible to catching the other.

"Once an individual contracts either influenza or COVID-19, their body's natural defense systems become weaker," commented Andrew Hanna, who was recently selected to serve on the Ontario Pharmacist Association's Pharmacists' Practice Committee and on the Transitions in Care Working Group Lead for the Champlain Regional Pharmacist Committee, respectively. "In addition to attacking the lungs and possibly causing pneumonia - which is especially dangerous for seniors - both illnesses can cause cardiac injury and sepsis, as well as inflation of the brain, the heart, or muscle tissues. Respiratory failure can cause long-term damage to the lungs and other organs, and acute respiratory failure can be fatal."

Furthermore, some individuals - again, especially seniors - may be reluctant to get their flu shot this year because they not want to go to their doctor's office during COVID-19, or they may be wary of needles. Fortunately, in most cases, both worries are unnecessary.

"Our certified pharmacists provide the flu vaccine in our pharmacy, and there is no appointment necessary," commented Andrew Hanna. "And as for folks who bristle at the notion of getting a needle, there is the nasal spray version as well, which is suitable for most patients."

About Andrew Hanna

Andrew Hanna is a certified compounding pharmacist and the founder of Cotton Mill Pharmacy: a specialty pharmacy that compounds prescriptions for clients with complex pharmaceutical needs. In addition, Andrew is a Medical Cannabis Consultant who helps patients access or learns about accessing, obtaining cannabis for medical purposes such as pain relief, nerve pain, and mental health. Andrew prides himself on bridging the gap between patients and doctors, providing affordable and quality pharmaceutical care, and maintaining a personal and supportive relationship with each and every one of his patients.

Contact Information:

Cotton Mill Pharmacy

info@Cottonmillpharmacy.com

Tel: +1 613-936-0000

Fax: +1 613-936-0008

Mon - Fri: 7am - 7pm

Saturday: 9am - 5pm

Sunday: Closed

SOURCE: Andrew Hanna

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/630406/Andrew-Hanna-Urges-Ontarians-to-be-Vigilant-and-Get-their-Flu-Vaccine-This-Year-ASAP