Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 17, 2021) - MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: MEGA) (the "Company" or "MegaWatt") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to a certain consultant of the Company to purchase up to 250,000 common shares in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The Options vest immediately upon grant and are exercisable into common shares at $0.465 per share until February 16, 2026.

The Options and any underlying common shares in the capital of the Company will be subject to a four month and one day hold period pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp.

MegaWatt is a British Columbia based company involved in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest, subject to a 1.5% NSR on all base, rare earth elements and precious metals, in the Cobalt Hill Property, consisting of eight mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,727.43 hectares located in the Trail Creek Mining Division in the Province of British Columbia, Canada.

Additionally, the Company has acquired a 60% interest in a company that indirectly holds a 100% interest (subject to a 2% NSR) in two prospective silver-zinc projects in Australia, being the Tyr Silver Project and the Century South Silver-Zinc Project (see press release dated August 13, 2020).

