Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions that shareholders were asked to consider at its 2021 Annual and Special Meeting held on February 17th, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, were approved. The six directors named in the management information circular of the Company, being Dr. Sankar Das Gupta, Dr. Bejoy Das Gupta, Dr. James Jacobs, Dr. Alexander McLean, Dr. Carolyn Hansson and Mr. John A. Macdonald, were each elected as directors by over 96% of the votes cast for and less than 4% of the votes withheld at the Meeting for each director individually. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Withheld Dr. Sankar Das Gupta 42,934,315 64,050 99.85% 0.15% Dr. Bejoy Das Gupta 41,611,415 1,386,950 96.77% 3.23% Dr. Alexander McLean 42,859,227 139,138 99.68% 0.32% Dr. Carolyn Hansson 41,666,027 1,332,338 96.90% 3.10% Dr. James K. Jacobs 42,039,022 959,343 97.77% 2.23% Mr. John A. Macdonald 42,955,327 43,038 99.90% 0.10%



Goodman & Associates LLP, were re-appointed as the auditors of the Company.

The ordinary resolution to amend the stock option plan was passed with 95.13% voting in favour and 4.87% voting against the resolution.

The special resolution authorizing the Board amend the articles of Electrovaya Inc. to permit a possible consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares was passed with 94.76% voting in favour and 5.24% voting against the resolution.

The ordinary resolution to approve By-Law No. 2 of the Company was passed with 99.71% voting in favour and 0.29% voting against the resolution.

Additional details are included in the report of voting results filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

