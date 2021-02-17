Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 17.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals auf der Zielgeraden: Aktie vor explosiver Kursverdopplung?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 631863 ISIN: CA28617B1013 Ticker-Symbol: 4EV 
Tradegate
17.02.21
21:48 Uhr
1,328 Euro
-0,102
-7,13 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROVAYA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROVAYA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3501,39423:01
1,3601,40622:00
ACCESSWIRE
17.02.2021 | 23:44
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions that shareholders were asked to consider at its 2021 Annual and Special Meeting held on February 17th, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, were approved. The six directors named in the management information circular of the Company, being Dr. Sankar Das Gupta, Dr. Bejoy Das Gupta, Dr. James Jacobs, Dr. Alexander McLean, Dr. Carolyn Hansson and Mr. John A. Macdonald, were each elected as directors by over 96% of the votes cast for and less than 4% of the votes withheld at the Meeting for each director individually. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Percentage of Votes For

Percentage of Votes Withheld

Dr. Sankar Das Gupta

42,934,315

64,050

99.85%

0.15%

Dr. Bejoy Das Gupta

41,611,415

1,386,950

96.77%

3.23%

Dr. Alexander McLean

42,859,227

139,138

99.68%

0.32%

Dr. Carolyn Hansson

41,666,027

1,332,338

96.90%

3.10%

Dr. James K. Jacobs

42,039,022

959,343

97.77%

2.23%

Mr. John A. Macdonald

42,955,327

43,038

99.90%

0.10%


Goodman & Associates LLP, were re-appointed as the auditors of the Company.

The ordinary resolution to amend the stock option plan was passed with 95.13% voting in favour and 4.87% voting against the resolution.

The special resolution authorizing the Board amend the articles of Electrovaya Inc. to permit a possible consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares was passed with 94.76% voting in favour and 5.24% voting against the resolution.

The ordinary resolution to approve By-Law No. 2 of the Company was passed with 99.71% voting in favour and 0.29% voting against the resolution.

Additional details are included in the report of voting results filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:

Electrovaya Inc.
Email: ir@electrovaya.com
Phone: (905) 855-4618

About Electrovaya Inc.

Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL) (OTCQX: EFLVF) designs, develops and manufactures proprietary lithium ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation and other specialized applications. Electrovaya is a technology focused company with extensive IP. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Electrovaya has production facilities in Canada with customers around the globe.

To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com.

SOURCE: Electrovaya Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/630425/Electrovaya-Announces-Results-of-Annual-and-Special-Meeting-of-Shareholders

ELECTROVAYA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.