Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2021 / Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions that shareholders were asked to consider at its 2021 Annual and Special Meeting held on February 17th, 2021 in Toronto, Ontario, were approved. The six directors named in the management information circular of the Company, being Dr. Sankar Das Gupta, Dr. Bejoy Das Gupta, Dr. James Jacobs, Dr. Alexander McLean, Dr. Carolyn Hansson and Mr. John A. Macdonald, were each elected as directors by over 96% of the votes cast for and less than 4% of the votes withheld at the Meeting for each director individually. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:
Nominee
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Percentage of Votes For
Percentage of Votes Withheld
Dr. Sankar Das Gupta
42,934,315
64,050
99.85%
0.15%
Dr. Bejoy Das Gupta
41,611,415
1,386,950
96.77%
3.23%
Dr. Alexander McLean
42,859,227
139,138
99.68%
0.32%
Dr. Carolyn Hansson
41,666,027
1,332,338
96.90%
3.10%
Dr. James K. Jacobs
42,039,022
959,343
97.77%
2.23%
Mr. John A. Macdonald
42,955,327
43,038
99.90%
0.10%
Goodman & Associates LLP, were re-appointed as the auditors of the Company.
The ordinary resolution to amend the stock option plan was passed with 95.13% voting in favour and 4.87% voting against the resolution.
The special resolution authorizing the Board amend the articles of Electrovaya Inc. to permit a possible consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares was passed with 94.76% voting in favour and 5.24% voting against the resolution.
The ordinary resolution to approve By-Law No. 2 of the Company was passed with 99.71% voting in favour and 0.29% voting against the resolution.
Additional details are included in the report of voting results filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
For more information, please contact:
Electrovaya Inc.
Email: ir@electrovaya.com
Phone: (905) 855-4618
About Electrovaya Inc.
Electrovaya Inc. (TSX:EFL) (OTCQX: EFLVF) designs, develops and manufactures proprietary lithium ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation and other specialized applications. Electrovaya is a technology focused company with extensive IP. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Electrovaya has production facilities in Canada with customers around the globe.
To learn more about how Electrovaya is powering mobility and energy storage, please explore www.electrovaya.com.
SOURCE: Electrovaya Inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/630425/Electrovaya-Announces-Results-of-Annual-and-Special-Meeting-of-Shareholders