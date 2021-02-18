Jaguar Racing Welcomes Micro Focus As Official Technical Partner To Accelerate Performance On And Off Track

-- Jaguar Racing welcomes Micro Focus as its official Digital Transformation, Business Resiliency and Analytics partner

-- Micro Focus will provide Vertica advanced analytics and machine learning to deliver insights at Jaguar speed and security assessments to ensure cyber resiliency - delivering on a "High Tech, Low Drama" promise

-- Jaguar Racing returns to electric racing on the 26 and 27 February 2021 on the streets of Diriyah for season seven of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaguar Racing today announced that it has partnered with one of the world's largest enterprise software providers, Micro Focus, ahead of the lights going green on season seven of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Joining as the team's official digital transformation, business resiliency and analytics partner, Micro Focus will provide support to Jaguar Racing's push for more points, podiums and wins on the racetrack.

The UK-based software company helps more than 40,000 customers around the world achieve critical outcomes - accelerating delivery, simplifying transformation, strengthening resilience and analysing in time to act - which are key elements of winning both in the boardroom and on the track.

Initially, Micro Focus will provide technology from its product group, Vertica, which will deliver high-performance advanced analytics and machine learning to ensure the Jaguar team performs at top speed for winning results.

Micro Focus will also conduct a cyber resilience assessment workshop to help the team identify any potential risks and gaps in their cyber security posture, and it plans to deliver tools and support to help accelerate the team's software development.

Micro Focus is the latest partner announced by Jaguar Racing with a leading line-up that includes GKN Automotive, Dow, Viessmann, Castrol and Official Suppliers Alpinestars and DR1VA.

James Barclay, Jaguar Racing Team Director: "We are extremely pleased to be able to reveal Micro Focus - a world leading software provider - are joining Jaguar Racing for season seven of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. With their specialist software knowledge we are excited to work together and achieve great results on track. We are only days out from the lights going green on the first race of the championship and we are eager to achieve success together."

Eric Varness, Chief Marketing Officer, Micro Focus: "Micro Focus joining forces with Jaguar Racing is a natural alignment of like-minded organisations that share a track record characterised by pragmatism, consistency, and innovation. Our 'High Tech, Low Drama' approach to delivering results will provide a number of synergies, including speed, agility, and insights that will translate to even-better performance all around. Our 40,000 customers around the globe are excited to learn more about our partnership when we welcome Jaguar Racing's Team Director, James Barclay to our flagship customer event in March, Micro Focus Universe, as a keynote presenter."

Jaguar Racing will return to the streets of Diriyah on 26 and 27 February for the first two rounds of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

ABOUT JAGUAR RACING

Jaguar returned to racing in October 2016, becoming the first premium manufacturer to join the all-electric ABB FIA Formula E Championship street racing series. In 2019 the team won the Rome E-Prix - Jaguar's first international motorsport victory since 1991.

Formula E is a real-world test bed for Jaguar with its Race To Innovate mission in the future of electrification.

As an official manufacturer team in Formula E, Jaguar Racing designs its own powertrain, which includes the motor, transmission, inverter and rear suspension.

To control costs the carbon fibre chassis and battery are common components and the same for all twelve teams. This allows the focus to be on developing electric vehicle powertrains which are efficient and lightweight which will improve the performance and range of future Jaguar Land Rover electric vehicles.

The 2020/21 Formula E season is the first as the all-electric series has been granted full world championship status by the FIA - the sport's governing body. It will be the third year for the teams to be racing with the futuristic Gen2 race cars.

Teams have two race cars, one per driver, which will be used for the full race distance.

Beyond its all-electric concept, Formula E is unique in the world of motorsport for its choice of venues. The championship takes place on temporary street circuits in the centre of the world's major cities including Santiago, Diriyah, Sanya, Rome, Paris, Monaco, New York and ending in a double-header race weekend in London.

Mitch Evans finished season six seventh in the Drivers' Championship and Jaguar Racing finished seventh in the Teams' Standings with a win in Mexico City, a podium in Santiago and one pole position. He is joined for season seven by British driver Sam Bird, who has won a race in every season of Formula E.

In season seven the championship is official recognised as a world championship by the governing body the FIA. It will be known as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

ABOUT MICRO FOCUS

Micro Focus is one of the world's largest enterprise software providers, delivering mission-critical technology to more than 40,000 customers around the globe. With a broad portfolio underpinned by a deep inventory of advanced analytics, the company helps customers run and transform their business. This enables them to adapt to evolving market conditions and effectively compete in the digital economy over the long term. Micro Focus does this by delivering solutions that bridge the gap between existing and emerging technologies to protect IT investments. That is High Tech, Low Drama.

ABOUT VERTICA

Vertica is the Unified Analytics Platform, based on a massively scalable architecture with the broadest set of analytical functions spanning event and time series, pattern matching, geospatial, and end-to-end in-database machine learning. Vertica enables many customers - from Philips to The Trade Desk to MassMutual to many others -- to easily apply these powerful functions to the largest and most demanding analytical workloads, arming businesses and its customers with predictive business insights faster than any data warehouse in the market. Vertica provides its Unified Analytics Platform across all major public clouds and on-premises data centers and integrates data in cloud object storage.

Race to Innovate

Formula E remains a key priority for Jaguar Land Rover and the company's Destination Zero journey. As the only all-electric world championship, Formula E allows us to test and develop new electric vehicle technologies in a high-performance environment. It continues to be the test-bed for our Race to Innovate mission that will see Race to Road and Road to Race learnings that will help shape our electric future - a future that Jaguar is passionate about, and dedicated to for the benefit of our society, the changing landscape of mobility, sustainability and our customers.

