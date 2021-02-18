AnRKey X Crossing The Ethereum Boundaries With Full Layer 2 Integration

AnRKey X,The Decentralized Finance Gaming Platform Exchange that combines Gaming, Esports, and NFT's are very near to launching their very first dApp, Battle Wave 2323, which will bring a lot of traction to the DeFi Gaming and Collectibles markets. With a lot of traction comes a lot of transactions and by now, everyone using the Ethereum Blockchain is more than fed up with the daily congestion and growing costs of the network; To properly launch their first product, they had to make a quick fire change and integrate next level and rapidly scalable technologies

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / A basic UniSwap transaction with high fees is agreeable since most transactions only require two interactions with the ETH blockchain. The high-performance dApp will require multiple transactions from numerous users on an ongoing and structural basis leading to immense fees that are sticking to the upper-layer Ethereum network. Thus, AnRKey X decided withtheir market leading partner's Polygon (previously Matic Network) to move the entire operation to a Layer 2 solution.

Polygon offers an adapted version of Plasma with PoS-based side chains largely fixing the scalability issues that Ethereum's been coping with the past couple of months. The integration with Polygon will allow AnRKey X users to enjoy near zero transaction fees and faster settlement times for a seamless gaming experience. AnRKey X wants their DeFi Gaming to be the adrenaline rush envisioned, not with hour-long settling times and expensive transactions like we've seen on Ethereum. Polygon will help them elevate the problem.

What are the benefits of using Polygon?

We've touched on the main benefits of layer-two solutions briefly; near-zero transaction fees and faster settlement times. These two factors are crucial to bringing gaming products to the masses, as the team has envisioned from the start. They are here to bring revolution to the industry, raise standards and find ways to gamify DeFi as no one has done before with a great partnership with Polygon allowing AnRKey X to realize their ambitions;

"We went into ETH dev knowing that we could face challenges with scaling and gas fees, reducing the quality of the gaming experience for our users. Switching to Matic Layer 2 unlocks the full potential of our game functionality and the innovation that we have in our vision."

An overview of all the benefits of integrating with Polygon:

Scalability

Lower operational cost

Instant Transactions

Gaming focus

Continuing a great partnership with Polygon

Staying ahead of the curve with newly-upgraded tech moving to L2

Excited to launch the Battle Wave 2323 dApp fully audited in Q1 2021

Bridging the AnRKey X products to the Polygon network was the only roadblock before officially launching the very first product: Battle Wave 2323. This dApp will launch on the AnRKey X gDEX (Decentralized Finance Gaming Platform Exchange) and it's just around the corner. They are looking to launch in Q1 of this year, and are more than halfway through the first quarter. AnRKey X team has said that they are not a fan of announcing announcements, but by doing so, can ensure that you won't have to wait too long. They are just putting the final dots on the i's and making sure everything is happening safe and sound.

One essential factor to the release of their products is a fully audited product. AnRKey Xpartnered up with CertiK to perform a full audit on every single aspect of the application. Anyone that wishes to interact with the products must realize that they are striving to ensure maximum safety and prevent any losses, fraudulent practices, or wrong-doings of any kind. They want their users to enjoy themselves, have fun, and collect rewards along the way!

Want to learn more about the upcoming Battle Wave 2323 dApp? Please visit the AnRKey Xlanding page or read throughthis article on the successful CertiK audit of the arcade token contract and the next steps to audit Battle Wave 2323!

Join the BETA sign up now!

About AnRKey X

Founded by recognized global leaders in blockchain, crypto assets, and DeFi, the AnRKey X protocol platform is a gDEX (Decentralized Finance Gaming Platform Exchange), designed to merge DeFi, eSports, and Web 3.0 NFTs into one on their gaming platform creating a brand new industry called m$ports (money sports). AnRKey X's token, $ANRX, works just like an arcade coin, the more you purchase, play, stake, sell and compete, the more $ANRX you earn within the AnRKey X gaming system.

With over 30+ years of combined experience working with blockchain-focused companies, crypto funds & exchanges, the team aims to combine DeFi liquidity reward farming and staking with community-driven eSports and Web 3.0 NFTs. The AnRKey X DeFi game studio will be releasing continuous games in their m$ports genre, with their first game Battle Wave 2323

About Polygon

Polygon (previously Matic Network) strives to solve blockchain scalability and usability issues while not compromising on decentralization and leveraging the existing developer community and ecosystem. Polygon is an ?off/side chain scaling solution for existing platforms to provide scalability and a superior user experience to dApps/user functionalities.

