

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission, or ACCC, announced it has preliminary competition concerns with Aon plc's proposed merger with Willis Towers Watson plc. The ACCC is concerned that the deal will significantly lessen competition in Australia. The ACCC is also concerned about the impact of the proposed merger on the supply of reinsurance broking and advisory services particularly for the supply of reinsurance.



'We are concerned that the combination of Aon and WTW will remove a significant competitive constraint from the markets for commercial risk broking to large customers or those with more complex and/or high-value insurance premiums; reinsurance broking; and employee benefits broking in Australia,' ACCC Commissioner Stephen Ridgeway said.



