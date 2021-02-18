Reminder: Invitation to Targovax's Capital Markets Day 18 February 2021

OSLO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, will host a virtual Capital Markets Day for investors, analysts and journalists today at 2:30 PM CET. The Capital Markets Day will feature presentations from executive management and Alexander Shousthari, Clinical Director Melanoma Services at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and will be webcast live and accessible at https://www.targovax.com/en/capital-markets-day-2021/

Based on the strong clinical data that are now generated on ONCOS-102, Targovax has a solid fundament to move into late stage clinical development. We also have a broader pipeline of preclinical assets that could create a broader horizon of opportunities in the future. The Capital Markets day will feature presentations updating the market on these aspects.

The agenda will be as follows:

Agenda & speakers 2:30-2:40 PM Welcome Øystein Soug, CEO, Targovax 2:40-3:25 PM Anti-PD1 refractory melanoma Alexander N. Shoushtari, MD 3:25-3:45 PM ONCOS-102 development program Magnus Jäderberg, MD, CMO, Targovax 5-minute break 3:50-4:05 PM Immune activation Victor Levitsky, PhD CSO, Targovax 4:05-4:15 PM Preclinical pipeline update Victor Levitsky, PhD, CSO, Targovax 4:15-4:25 PM 4Q update Torbjørn Furuseth, MD, CFO, Targovax 4:25 PM Closing remarks Øystein Soug, CEO, Targovax

The presentations will be made available on the company's website after the end of the meeting. Questions can be submitted through the webcast throughout the event.

Biography:

Dr. Alexander Shoushtariis a renowned expert in melanoma, with a research focus on checkpoint refractory melanomas. He is a Clinical Director and Assistant attending physician at Melanoma Services, Dept of Medicine, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Dr. Alexander Shoushtari is Principal investigator of several immunotherapy trials, including the ONCOS-102 phase I trial in CPI refractory advanced melanoma.

