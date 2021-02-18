Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals auf der Zielgeraden: Aktie vor explosiver Kursverdopplung?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116ZR ISIN: NO0010689326 Ticker-Symbol: TA5 
München
17.02.21
08:08 Uhr
0,976 Euro
-0,015
-1,51 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TARGOVAX ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TARGOVAX ASA 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
18.02.2021 | 07:46
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Reminder: Invitation to Targovax's Capital Markets Day 18 February 2021

OSLO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing immune activators to target hard-to-treat solid tumors, will host a virtual Capital Markets Day for investors, analysts and journalists today at 2:30 PM CET. The Capital Markets Day will feature presentations from executive management and Alexander Shousthari, Clinical Director Melanoma Services at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and will be webcast live and accessible at https://www.targovax.com/en/capital-markets-day-2021/

Based on the strong clinical data that are now generated on ONCOS-102, Targovax has a solid fundament to move into late stage clinical development. We also have a broader pipeline of preclinical assets that could create a broader horizon of opportunities in the future. The Capital Markets day will feature presentations updating the market on these aspects.

The agenda will be as follows:

Agenda & speakers

2:30-2:40 PM

Welcome

Øystein Soug, CEO, Targovax

2:40-3:25 PM

Anti-PD1 refractory melanoma

Alexander N. Shoushtari, MD

3:25-3:45 PM

ONCOS-102 development program

Magnus Jäderberg, MD, CMO, Targovax

5-minute break

3:50-4:05 PM

Immune activation

Victor Levitsky, PhD CSO, Targovax

4:05-4:15 PM

Preclinical pipeline update

Victor Levitsky, PhD, CSO, Targovax

4:15-4:25 PM

4Q update

Torbjørn Furuseth, MD, CFO, Targovax

4:25 PM

Closing remarks

Øystein Soug, CEO, Targovax

The presentations will be made available on the company's website after

The presentations will be made available on the company's website after the end of the meeting. Questions can be submitted through the webcast throughout the event.

Biography:

Dr. Alexander Shoushtariis a renowned expert in melanoma, with a research focus on checkpoint refractory melanomas. He is a Clinical Director and Assistant attending physician at Melanoma Services, Dept of Medicine, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Dr. Alexander Shoushtari is Principal investigator of several immunotherapy trials, including the ONCOS-102 phase I trial in CPI refractory advanced melanoma.

For further information, please contact:
Renate Birkeli
Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media enquires:
Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47 9300 1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

IR enquires:
Kim Sutton Golodetz - LHA Investor Relations (US)
Email: kgolodetz@lhai.com
Phone: +1 212-838-3777

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/targovax/r/reminder--invitation-to-targovax-s-capital-markets-day-18-february-2021,c3289265

TARGOVAX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.