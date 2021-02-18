Senior Executives Appointed to Lead Commercialization of Sense's Products to Deliver Patient-Focused, Decentralized Healthcare

Sense Biodetection (Sense), a leading innovator in the emerging field of instrument-free molecular diagnostics, has announced the appointment of Simon Turner as Chief Financial Officer and Ryan Roberts as Chief Commercial Officer. The Company has also established a new distribution center in Boston, MA as it readies for U.S. and global launch of its first product, the Veros COVID-19 test.

Turner, a veteran international finance and operations leader, joins Sense from Savran Technologies where he was CFO COO. He has over 20 years' experience in the diagnostics industry, including 10 years at Oxford Immunotec where he supported the company from early-stage R&D through successful commercial launch, global expansion, and IPO. He is an alumnus of Imperial College London and London Business School.

Roberts brings a diverse executive leadership background including device, software and services in both acute and post- and sub-acute medicine. Among his previous positions, Ryan was CCO at point of care diagnostics company Astute Medical prior to its acquisition by bioMérieux. He joins Sense from Edwards Life Sciences where he was VP Sales, US Critical Care. He is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and Northwestern's Kellogg School of Business.

Harry Lamble, CEO said, "I am thrilled to attract talent of Ryan's and Simon's caliber to our leadership team. Their experience will be invaluable as we launch our Veros COVID-19 test, the first of our portfolio of innovative molecular testing products that will help make decentralized healthcare a reality."

Ryan Roberts, CCO commented, "Sense's Veros products will bring the superior performance of molecular diagnostics closer to the patient to speed diagnosis, improve treatment decisions, and help protect patients' loved ones and community. I look forward to working with the Sense team to bring our unique tests into the hands of users across the world."

In conjunction with the rapid growth of its leadership team, Sense has completed commissioning of a substantial new distribution hub near Boston, MA, to support US launch of its Veros COVID-19 test.

About Sense: Sense Biodetection is a global molecular diagnostics company focused on empowering patients through decentralized testing. Sense was founded in 2014 by Harry Lamble and Ralph Lamble, to realize their vision of simple-to-use, rapid, handheld molecular tests without the constraints of an instrument. Sense's Veros products exploit the Gold Standard chemistry of laboratory machine tests but are easy to use in any setting, enabling widespread testing to enhance patient access and improve population health. Sense is growing rapidly as it prepares to launch its first product, Veros COVID-19, and build a pipeline of products for other diseases.

