Donnerstag, 18.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals auf der Zielgeraden: Aktie vor explosiver Kursverdopplung?!
WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Xetra
17.02.21
17:35 Uhr
16,300 Euro
+0,550
+3,49 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,10016,45009:00
16,20016,35008:55
PR Newswire
18.02.2021 | 08:04
199 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carnival PLC - P&O Cruises Australia Extends Cruising Pause

London, February 18

P&O Cruises Australia Extends Cruising Pause and Thanks Guests For Their Unwavering Loyalty to the Home Grown Cruise Line

MIAMI, Feb. 17, 2021 -- P&O Cruises Australia is maintaining its optimism for the ultimate restart of cruising while, in the meantime, again taking a practical approach in extending its current operational pause to departures on or before 18 June, 2021.

Guests with bookings affected by the pause extension are being given as much notice as possible to provide them with greater certainty around their holiday plans.

"While we are becoming increasingly confident in the restart of cruising in Australia, we are continuing with the realistic and pragmatic approach we have adopted previously," P&O Cruises Australia President Sture Myrmell said.

"We know from our contact with guests and through our social media channels that they, like us, can't wait to be cruising again and our crew can't wait to again be delivering exceptional cruise holiday experiences.

"We once again thank our guests for their patience and understanding and for their unwavering loyalty to Australia's homegrown cruise line."

P&O will make contact with guests whose cruises have been affected, either directly or via their appointed travel agent, to let them know of the pause extension and the options available to them.

CONTACT: Lyndsey Gordon, P&O Cruises, M: 0468 521 799, E: lyndsey.gordon@pocruises.com.au

© 2021 PR Newswire
