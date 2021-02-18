

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch unemployment rate declined in January, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The ILO jobless rate for the 15-75 year age group fell to a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent in January from 3.9 percent in December.



The number of unemployed decreased to 337,000 in January from 368,000 in the previous month, the agency said.



The unemployment rate among the youth aged between 15 and 25 years, rose to 9.1 percent in January from 9.5 percent in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de