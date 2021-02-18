Anzeige
Dow Jones News
PJSC Magnit Announces the Board of Directors' Resolutions

DJ PJSC Magnit Announces the Board of Directors' Resolutions 

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) 
PJSC Magnit Announces the Board of Directors' Resolutions 
18-Feb-2021 / 09:59 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release | Krasnodar | February 18, 2021 
 
PJSC Magnit Announces the Board of Directors' Resolutions 
 
Krasnodar, Russia (February 18, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; "Company"), one of Russia's leading retailers, 
announces the resolutions of the Board of Directors taken at the meeting held on February 17, 2021. 
 
The Board of Directors of the Company has considered the shareholders' proposals and included the following candidates 
into the list of nominees to PJSC Magnit Board of Directors to be elected at the AGM of PJSC Magnit following 2020 
results: 
 
 1. Vinokurov Alexander Semenovich; 
 2. Zakharov Sergey Mikhailovich; 
 3. Ryan Charles Emmitt; 
 4. Mowat Gregor William; 
 5. Demchenko Timothy; 
 6. Makhnev Alexey Petrovich; 
 7. Simmons James Pat; 
 8. Kuznetsov Evgeniy Vladimirovich; 
 9. Koch Hans Walter; 
10. Dunning Jan Gezinus. 
The Board of Directors has approved the PJSC "Magnit" Corporate Strategy 2021-2025. 
The Board of Directors of the Company has also approved the Short-Term Incentive Program (STIP) and the Key Performance 
Indicators (KPIs) for the President and members of the Management Board of PJSC Magnit for 2021, as well as the KPIs 
for the head of the structural division carrying out internal audit for 2021. 
 
Please follow the link below to view full results of the Board meeting: 
  ? http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671 (in Russian language); 
  ? https://www.magnit.com/ru/disclosure/regulatory-news/ (in Russian language); 
  ? https://www.magnit.com/en/disclosure/regulatory-news/tabs-Disclosure (in English) 
PJSC Magnit Corporate Strategy 2021-2025 will be published soon at the following web pages: 
 
  ? https://www.magnit.com/ru/shareholders-and-investors/presentations/ (in Russian language); 
  ? https://www.magnit.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/presentations/ (in English); 
  ? https://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/files.aspx?id=7671&type=10 (in Russian and in English); 
  ? https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism (in English). 
 
 
 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
 
Dmitry Kovalenko 
Director for Investor Relations 
Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru 
Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 
 
Dina Chistyak 
Director for Investor Relations 
Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 
 
Media Inquiries 
Media Relations Department 
Email: press@magnit.ru 
 
 
Note to editors: 
Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered 
in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,564 
stores (14,911 convenience, 470 supermarkets and 6,183 drogerie stores) in 3,752 cities and towns throughout 7 federal 
regions of the Russian Federation. 
In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 
billion and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and 
its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           US55953Q2021 
Category Code:  MSCU 
TIDM:           MGNT 
LEI Code:       2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:   93795 
EQS News ID:    1169225 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 18, 2021 01:59 ET (06:59 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
