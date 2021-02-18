DJ PJSC Magnit Announces the Board of Directors' Resolutions

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC Magnit Announces the Board of Directors' Resolutions 18-Feb-2021 / 09:59 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release | Krasnodar | February 18, 2021 PJSC Magnit Announces the Board of Directors' Resolutions Krasnodar, Russia (February 18, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; "Company"), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the resolutions of the Board of Directors taken at the meeting held on February 17, 2021. The Board of Directors of the Company has considered the shareholders' proposals and included the following candidates into the list of nominees to PJSC Magnit Board of Directors to be elected at the AGM of PJSC Magnit following 2020 results: 1. Vinokurov Alexander Semenovich; 2. Zakharov Sergey Mikhailovich; 3. Ryan Charles Emmitt; 4. Mowat Gregor William; 5. Demchenko Timothy; 6. Makhnev Alexey Petrovich; 7. Simmons James Pat; 8. Kuznetsov Evgeniy Vladimirovich; 9. Koch Hans Walter; 10. Dunning Jan Gezinus. The Board of Directors has approved the PJSC "Magnit" Corporate Strategy 2021-2025. The Board of Directors of the Company has also approved the Short-Term Incentive Program (STIP) and the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for the President and members of the Management Board of PJSC Magnit for 2021, as well as the KPIs for the head of the structural division carrying out internal audit for 2021. Please follow the link below to view full results of the Board meeting: ? http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671 (in Russian language); ? https://www.magnit.com/ru/disclosure/regulatory-news/ (in Russian language); ? https://www.magnit.com/en/disclosure/regulatory-news/tabs-Disclosure (in English) PJSC Magnit Corporate Strategy 2021-2025 will be published soon at the following web pages: ? https://www.magnit.com/ru/shareholders-and-investors/presentations/ (in Russian language); ? https://www.magnit.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/presentations/ (in English); ? https://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/files.aspx?id=7671&type=10 (in Russian and in English); ? https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism (in English). For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Director for Investor Relations Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department Email: press@magnit.ru Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of December 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,564 stores (14,911 convenience, 470 supermarkets and 6,183 drogerie stores) in 3,752 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for FY 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,553.8 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 178.2 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 93795 EQS News ID: 1169225 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

