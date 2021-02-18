Anzeige
Donnerstag, 18.02.2021
East Africa Metals auf der Zielgeraden: Aktie vor explosiver Kursverdopplung?!
WKN: A14NFJ ISIN: GB00BVC3CB83 Ticker-Symbol: JL0 
Frankfurt
17.02.21
09:07 Uhr
3,620 Euro
+0,020
+0,56 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN LAING GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN LAING GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5803,72009:06
Dow Jones News
18.02.2021 | 08:31
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Edison Investment Research Limited: John Laing Group (JLG): Grow, optimise and enhance

DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: John Laing Group (JLG): Grow, optimise and enhance 

Edison Investment Research Limited 
Edison Investment Research Limited: John Laing Group (JLG): Grow, optimise and enhance 
18-Feb-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 18 February 2021 
 
John Laing Group (JLG): Grow, optimise and enhance 
CEO Ben Loomes set out his strategic vision for John Laing Group (JLG) at its capital markets day in November. He 
intends to accelerate growth by investing in 'core-plus' infrastructure while also enhancing operating and balance 
sheet efficiency. This note assesses the opportunity. Many of the initiatives will take time to fully realise, but the 
direction of travel is clear and activity levels look to be rising. The shares have recovered recently, but, at an 
FY20e P/NAV of 1.02x, the rating remains below its peers. 
 
After staging a recovery over the last six months, JLG's shares now trade at 1.02x our FY20e NAV per share, below both 
its historical average (1.07x) and that of its peers (1.16x). Recent newsflow has highlighted the strength of its 
existing PPP franchise and suggests that market activity levels are picking up. As renewable exposure falls and JLG 
begins to execute on its new strategy, we believe there is scope for NAV growth to accelerate and the re-rating to 
continue. 
 
Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information, please contact Edison: 
Dan Gardiner, +44 (0)20 3077 5700, industrials@edisongroup.com 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn        https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter           www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube       www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1169027 18-Feb-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 18, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
