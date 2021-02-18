

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Grainger plc (GRI.L), on Thursday, said it appointed Robert Hudson as its next Chief Financial Officer to succeed Vanessa Simms, who informed the Board in October 2020 of her intention to step down as CFO during 2021.



The company noted that Robert Hudson, who will join Grainger as an Executive Director on the PLC Board, is expected to start later this year.



Robert Hudson is currently Chief Finance and Operations Officer of St. Modwen Properties plc and from April 2020 was the Interim Chief Executive, relinquishing this role when the new CEO joined in November. Immediately prior to St. Modwen he was Group Financial Controller at FTSE 100 REIT, British Land Co plc, from 2011-2015. From 2000-2011 he held senior financial roles at Experian plc, including Global Finance Director of its Decision Analytics business and UK Finance Director. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant from PwC, the company added.



