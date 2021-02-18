

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hays PLC (HAS.L) reported profit before tax of 21.1 million pounds for the six months to 31 December 2020 compared to 95.6 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.75 pence compared to 4.56 pence. Operating profit before exceptional items declined to 25.1 million pounds from 100.1 million pounds. Earnings per share before exceptional items was 0.75 pence compared to 4.56 pence.



First half turnover declined to 2.75 billion pounds from 3.10 billion pounds, last year. Net fees declined by 24% for the first half period.



