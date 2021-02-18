Anzeige
PR Newswire
18.02.2021 | 08:58
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Crunchfish enrolled to leading international payment network's partner program

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchfish AB ("Crunchfish") announces its enrolment into a leading international payment network's partner program with its Digital Cash solutions. As a technology partner, Crunchfish will get access to specifications and toolkits enabling integration with their payment network.

Crunchfish's patent pending Digital Cash solutions are built on a two-tier offline vs. online settlement architecture. As a technology partner, Crunchfish will work with solutions architects and have access to specifications and toolkits enabling Digital Cash development, integration and certification with their payment network. Crunchfish is sponsored by the payment network's innovation team in India into this program.

"To be invited into this partner program is an important milestone for the company and a testimony of Crunchfish's technology prowess. It suggests that Digital Cash is a promising solution that may become an integral part of digital payments of tomorrow.", says Crunchfish's CEO Joachim Samuelsson.

For more information, please contact:
Joachim Samuelsson, CEO Crunchfish AB
+46 708 46 47 88
joachim.samuelsson@crunchfish.com

Ulf Rogius Svensson, IR & Marketing Manager
+46 733 26 81 05
ulf.rogius.svensson@crunchfish.com

Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB is the Certified Adviser
Email: ca@vhcorp.se
Telephone +46 40 200 250.This information is information that Crunchfish AB is obliged to publish in accordance to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the contact person above for publication on February 18, 2021.

