

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Moneysupermarket.com Group plc (MONY.L) reported Thursday that its profit after tax for the year ended 31 December 2020 fell 27 percent to 69.3 million pounds from 94.9 million pounds last year. Earnings per share declined to 12.9 pence from 17.7 pence in the previous year.



Adjusted earnings per ordinary share decreased to 13.1 pence per share from 18.2 pence per share in the previous year.



Group revenue fell 11 percent to 344.9 million pounds from 388.4 million pounds in the prior year, due to exceptional COVID-19 related market conditions. Excluding travel channels (TravelSupermarket and travel insurance), revenue declined 4 percent.



The company's board has recommended a final dividend of 8.61 pence per share, making the proposed full year dividend of 11.71 pence per share.



Looking ahead, Moneysupermarket.com forecast fiscal 2021 adjusted EBITDA in a range of 96.4 million euros to 128.8 million euros. Given the likely shape of the trading recovery, as well as the good year-ago first quarter performance, the company expects revenue and profit performance to be firmly weighted to the second half.



The company also said it has set out an update to its strategy, which has three major objectives - efficient acquisition, retain and grow, and expanding its offer.



