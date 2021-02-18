

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark consumer confidence decreased in February, survey data from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index decreased to -5.2 in February from -4.1 in January. The average for the past six months was -5.7.



The index measuring consumers' view regarding the future personal financial situation increased to 12.8 in February from 12.6 in the preceding month.



The measure reflecting the past personal financial situation rose to 6.0 in February from 5.6 in the prior month.



Households' assessment regarding the general economic situation of the country over the next year decreased sharply to -5.2 in February from -0.9 in January.



The index reflecting the view on the past general economic situation fell to -33.9 from -30.7 January.



Consumers were less negative toward the big purchases in February as the index increased to -5.7 from -7.2 in the previous month.



They expect the unemployment to increase over the next year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

