

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Murray Income Trust (MUT.L) reported that its net return after tax for the six months ended 31 December 2020 was 57.29 million pounds or 72.9 pence per share compared to 51.91 million pounds or 78.5 pence per share in the previous year.



Net return before taxation was 57.30 million pounds up from 51.93 million pounds last year.



From 31 December 2020 to 15 February 2021, the NAV per share total return and share price total return were 3.2% and 2.6%, respectively, while the discount had widened from 3.0% to 3.6%. The FTSE All-Share Index total return was 4.7%.



