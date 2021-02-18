Increase innovation velocity and kick-start new industrial business models with little effort and minimal risk

Waylay, a leading enterprise software company at the forefront of the unified IT-OT digital transformation, announced today that it offers productized use case templates for the processing industry to kickstart the creation of new business flows and experiment with ideas to generate new revenue.

"We put data in the hands of process owners, domain experts, data scientists, and business strategists and we allow them to experiment with data automation and analytics without having to go through the traditional lengthy and expensive software development cycles," said Leonard Donnelly, CEO of Waylay. "Our low-code rule designer collects and analyzes different data streams to create digital twins as the vehicle for automation and to optimize the use and yield of manufacturing assets and equipment. Our offering is packed with ready-to-use blocks, yet fully open to extend and innovate in all processing industries such as oil gas, pharma, steel production, energy power generation, chemical refining, food beverage."

Waylay makes digital transformation painless and introduces a Citizen Developer solution to IT-OT unification. Enterprises now only need one single tool for automation, analysis, full visibility, and optimization of their processing flows and equipment. From day-to-day operations management and semi-finished products operational inline analysis to equipment maintenance, and also what-if scenarios in manufacturing to yield increase: Waylay covers all needs in processing industries.

Equipment manufacturers can offer outcome-based service contracts that rely on access to digital twin data and enable a service-oriented business model based on servitization of equipment with preventive and predictive maintenance to reduce support calls, avoid truck rolls and boost the efficiency of their field service organization.

Waylay has bundled its experience from working with enterprise customers in processing industries to offer proven solutions at greatly reduced risk and cost that others can only promise in slide decks. Find out how and schedule a demo with contact@waylay.io to fully understand the power and flexibility for processing industries.

