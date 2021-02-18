Qualitest furthers automation QA capability and significantly increases Indian testing capacity by acquiring QA InfoTech

Buying QA Infotech substantially enhances Qualitest's automation capabilities and global rightshoring Quality Assurance offerings

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualitest, the world's largest pure-play software testing and quality assurance company, announced today the acquisition of QA InfoTech, one of the most reputed independent Quality Assurance companies in India. At closing, the deal will expand Qualitest's existing robust automation testing capabilities, while almost tripling capacity for its proven offshore delivery customer service model.

Founded in 1997, Qualitest offers a wide range of AI-powered quality engineering and testing solutions, designed to mitigate the business risk associated with software releases. Qualitest achieves this by deploying engagement models tailored to the precise testing needs of technology platforms in the technology, financial services, retail, telecom, healthcare, insurance, aerospace, media and utilities industries.

Founded in 2003, QA InfoTech brings in 17 years of robust experience in delivering innovative and efficient software testing solutions in the spaces of test automation, performance, security, accessibility, localization and globalization. It is one of the largest independent offshore testing providers and has long standing relationship with marquee clients, especially in the eLearning, publishing, healthcare, travel and retail verticals. It has two QA Centers of Excellence globally; one located in the Indian IT hub of Noida, India and another in Detroit, Michigan, US.

Qualitest and QA Infotech's combined global footprint will enable the group to better serve its customers by providing expanded delivery capacity and best-in-class testing solutions. This alignment will also enable the co-development of advanced testing solutions with unique focus on automation in a digital environment. The acquisition adds approximately 1,000 highly skilled testing professionals to Qualitest.

Norm Merritt, Qualitest CEO, said: "QA InfoTech shares a vision with Qualitest to help our clients significantly increase their speed to market through automation. The QA InfoTech team's automation expertise will augment our existing offerings to increase our clients' deployment velocity, whilst increasing our testing accuracy. Together, we can collectively leverage our core competencies to deliver the most innovative, practical and flexible automation solutions available."

Mukesh Sharma, QA InfoTech Founder and CEO, said: "We are excited to join Qualitest, the global leader in quality assurance, in providing the best and most innovative testing solutions to even more customers around the world. With our combined testing expertise and unique focus on effective automation, we will together be able to offer comprehensive, holistic testing services to enable customer success."

Qualitest has operations in the United States, UK, Israel, India and Romania, and serves over 250 blue-chip customers worldwide. Qualitest is majority-owned by international private equity group Bridgepoint, which acquired the company in October 2019 via its €5.7 billion flagship fund BE VI.

About Qualitest

Qualitest is the world's largest independent managed services provider of quality assurance and testing solutions. As a strategic partner, Qualitest helps brands move beyond functional testing to adopt new innovations such as automation, AI, and crowd-sourced UX testing. It leverages its domain expertise across industries, including financial services, media and entertainment, retail, consumer goods, technology, gaming, telecom, among others. Qualitest's global service delivery platform includes the United States, Israel, UK, India and Romania. To learn more about Qualitest, visit www.qualitestgroup.com.

About QA InfoTech

QA InfoTech (www.qainfotech.com), a software quality engineering and testing services provider, caters to the varying quality needs of businesses ranging from Fortune 500s to start-up companies. Following the approach of making testing cost-effective and methodical, the company provides an array of testing services from automation, functional, mobile, performance, accessibility, usability, security, content, globalization and localization, cloud and crowdsourced testing to data science analytics and TCoE quality consulting. QA InfoTech works with ISVs across various verticals including e-learning, publishing, healthcare, BFSI, media, travel, retail and government. With a global presence and subject matter experts across technologies, QA InfoTech is recognized as one of the QA Thought Leaders with a focus on innovation and knowledge sharing. The company's quality engineering expertise spanning almost two decades, is founded on the three pillars of Excellence, Partnership and Commitment.