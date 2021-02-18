

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's consumer price inflation rose to the highest in over an year, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.6 percent annually in January, following a 0.5 percent increase in December. Economists had expected a 1.5 percent rise.



The latest inflation was the highest since December 2019, when prices grew 1.8 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices declined 0.4 percent in January, after a 0.7 percent growth in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent fall.



Inflation, based on the CPI with fixed interest rate or CPIF, rose to 1.7 percent in January from 0.5 percent in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, the CPIF declined 0.3 percent in Januray, after a 0.7 percent rise in the prior month.



