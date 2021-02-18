Insider launches all-new UX to help enterprise marketers build individualized cross-channel experiences

Trusted globally by 800+ brands including Singapore Airlines, Marks & Spencer , Virgin , Samsung , Target, Lazada and Estee Lauder, Insider launches a new design system that delivers an intuitive, consistent, and delightful experience for enterprise marketers building cross-channel experiences

SINGAPORE, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insider -the world's first integrated Growth Management Platform-today announced the launch of its new design system. Enterprise marketers can build delightful one-to-one cross-channel journeys on an intuitive and consistent platform and speed up their time to market.

"For every product team (especially in enterprise MarTech), it's a big decision to invest in UX, which could mean taking away time from building features to give marketers newer avenues to reach their customers. But when we talk about enterprise UX to our customers (marketers), they paint a picture of clunky, slow-to-load platforms that require significant training. The underwhelming experience is precisely the ceiling we wanted to shatter with our fresh and thoughtful approach to designing our new platform. With over 25% of our 2020 roadmap invested in our design system - we're thrilled to bring a breakthrough experience to enterprise marketers," said Muharrem Derinkok, Co-founder and VP of Product at Insider.

With the new release, Insider's customers will experience:

A new navigation: Marketers can now find and use products based on use cases and goals (i.e. product discovery).

Marketers can now find and use products based on use cases and goals (i.e. product discovery). Powerful ROI dashboard: Enterprise marketers can now easily understand all their cross-channel marketing efforts and monitor ROI metrics closely in a single dashboard.

Enterprise marketers can now easily understand all their cross-channel marketing efforts and monitor ROI metrics closely in a single dashboard. Consistent workflows across channels : Streamlined campaign creation and delivery across channels like website, email, and push notifications to speed up execution.

: Streamlined campaign creation and delivery across channels like website, email, and push notifications to speed up execution. A slick new workspace for customer journeys : Creating perfect journeys with Architect is easier with Insider's new intuitive journey workspace experience and expanded channel coverage.

: Creating perfect journeys with is easier with Insider's new intuitive journey workspace experience and expanded channel coverage. Productivity-boosting features for marketers: Easy tagging and filtering to organize campaigns, streamlined reports for faster insight discovery, and time-saving features to boost marketers' productivity.

Brands across the globe leverage Insider's Platform to deliver cross-channel experiences to their customers while driving higher than industry return on marketing investment. Yves Rocher, a global cosmetics and beauty brand, achieved 7x ROI in 5 months by leveraging Insider solutions for their website, web push notifications, ads and eCommerce.

"The new experience is further enabling brands to accelerate their time to market, leading to bigger, better, and faster results. Our clients have always looked up to us for taking bold steps in solving some of the most pressing problems of experience disruptors who are behind the growth of top global brands. With several groundbreaking products like InStory, Architect, Predictive Audiences- we have helped our customers to deliver hyper-personalized and delightful experiences to their customers. It's now their turn to experience the same intuitive experience in their daily workflows as we redefine what's possible for enterprise marketing technology," said Hande Cilingir, Co-founder & CEO, Insider.

Insider was recently featured in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs 2020 and became the #1 leader on G2Crowd's Mobile Marketing Software and Personalization Grids, with a 4.6/5 rating based on 100% user reviews, 16 quarters in a row.

To learn more about how you can get the most value from the all-new Insider, get in touch with us.

About Insider

Insider 's AI-powered Growth Management Platform helps leading global brands and marketers across industries connect data from multiple channels, predict the future behavior of customers with AI, and individualize experiences across channels. Leveraging real-time predictive segmentation powered by deep artificial intelligence and machine-learning capabilities, the platform enables multichannel interactions and personalization from a unified data layer across channels such as web , app , email , messaging, and advertising . With products like InStory , Predictive Ad Audiences , Smart Recommender , and Messaging App Suite ( WhatsApp Business API , and Facebook Messenger, ), Insider provides first-of-a-kind products to create captivating customer experiences that engage and convert.

Follow Insider on Linkedin, Twitter, and Facebook.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1439803/All_New_Insider_Platform.jpg