Bahwan CyberTek partners with Sonatype to mitigate security vulnerabilities in open source software

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bahwan CyberTek (BCT), a global leader in digital transformation, announced a strategic partnership with Sonatype, a leading player in open source governance and DevSecOps automation, to help customers mitigate risks at every stage of their software development lifecycle (SDLC). BCT will leverage Sonatype's Nexus platform, to help its customers build open source risk policies and effectively mitigate such risks.

Open source components used in applications contain several known security vulnerabilities, often placing the entire development process and resultant applications at high risk. Sonatype's platform, powered by Nexus Intelligence, a machine learning engine that analyses millions of open source components and provides continuous intelligence to automate and enhance application security, will enable BCT to help better protect its customers from this growing risk. This is done by securing the perimeter at every stage and continuously monitoring for new risks, based on the organization's open source policies. This partnership comes at the right time as BCT moves aggressively to expand its digital transformation capabilities. It allows BCT to enhance its security layer and offer 360-degree application security and support to customers. Customers across verticals can now circumvent security vulnerabilities, innovate faster and automatically control risk during the software development lifecycle.

"Bahwan CyberTek's unrivalled expertise in digital transformation, especially as it relates to cloud-native application security, made the decision to partner with them a no-brainer," said Wai Man Yau, General Manager International, Sonatype. He added, "We're thrilled to have them as part of the Sonatype partner ecosystem, and we look forward to work closely with their team to help enterprises realize the power of the Nexus platform and leverage it for achieving application security."

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. S. Viswanathan, Executive Vice President of Bahwan CyberTek, said "Our partnership with Sonatype is perfectly aligned with our strong focus on security for our customers. It also comes at a time when digital has become the norm and organisations are increasingly seeking to implement end-to-end process automation. Sonatype Nexus also complements our range of specialized IP and services offerings. Our association with Sonatype strengthens our ability to consistently deliver stakeholder value, without compromising security."

About Bahwan CyberTek

Established in 1999, Bahwan CyberTek (BCT) is a global provider of IP-based digital transformation solutions leveraging its portfolio of innovative IP in the areas of Digital Experience, Predictive Analytics and Digital Journey Management across North America, the Middle East, Far East, Africa and Asia. Driving innovation through outcome-based business models, proven and powerful IP solutions, BCT is a trusted partner for over 1000+ customers, including Fortune 500 companies. With strong capabilities in digital technologies, BCT has over 3,000 associates with technical and domain expertise, delivering solutions to the Oil & Gas, Telecom, Power, Government, Banking, Retail and SCM / Logistics verticals. For more information, please visit www.bahwancybertek.com.

About Sonatype

Sonatype is a leader in software supply chain automation technology with more than 400 employees, over 1,200 enterprise customers, and is trusted by more than 10 million software developers. Sonatype's Nexus platform enables DevOps teams and developers to automatically integrate security at every stage of the modern development pipeline by combining in-depth component intelligence with real-time remediation guidance. For more information, please visit www.sonatype.com

