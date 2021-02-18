

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's consumer confidence rose slightly in February after, partly reversing January's fall, as households were more positive regarding the job market.



The consumer confidence index climbed to -9 from -10 in January, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed Thursday.



Consumers were clearly more optimistic regarding the job market over the next months. The 12-month unemployment expectations index eased to 48 from 54.



Households were also less pessimistic regarding the macroeconomic situation over the next 12 months and the relevant index rose to -4 from -5.



The personal financial expectations index eased to 2 from 4. The saving expectations index dropped to 13 from 17.



