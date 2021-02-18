

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Contrary to the recent trend, coronavirus deaths and infections in the United States increased on Wednesday, while hospitalization due to the disease declined to the lowest level since November 11.



With 2459 new deaths reporting in the last 24 hours, the total U.S. COVID-19 fatalities rose to 490540.



During the same period, 70187 new cases of coronavirus infections were reported across the country, taking the national total to 27826815. Five weeks ago, 33 states had reported 500 or more COVID-19 cases per million people. On Wednesday, no state reached that threshold.



A total of 63,398 COVID patients are currently admitted in hospitals across the country, according to COVID Tracking Project. Out of this, 13,103 patients are admitted in Intensive Care Units.



Currently, New York has the highest per capita hospitalizations in the country, with 338 per million people.



Test positivity rate has fallen to the lowest in many months. Out of 1.33 million people who were tested for coronavirus on Wednesday, only 5.22 percent were diagnosed with the disease. COVID positivity rate was around 14 percent in the U.S. last month.



The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in two new reports that the new coronavirus variants could lead to a rapid rise in the numbers of Covid-19 cases in the country.



More than 72 million vaccine doses have been distributed nationally till Tuesday, according to the federal health agency. More than 52 million doses of the vaccine have been administered so far.



Dr.Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said about 600 million doses of anti-COVID vaccine is required to vaccinate the entire U.S. population.



Meanwhile, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky warned Americans against travelling due to the increased risk posed by new Covid-19 variants.



