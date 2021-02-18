Givex solidifies position in European market with acquisition of leading provider of payment solutions for the hotel, restaurant and retail verticals

Givex, the cloud-based customer engagement solution that helps to streamline business operations from end-to-end, announced today the acquisition of Pi Cash Systeme, a leading Swiss provider of point of sale systems, automatic coin changers and badge loading terminals.

Pi Cash Systeme has provided secure and user-friendly payment solutions for hotels, restaurants and retailers for over 20 years and has a reputation for developing technological solutions to fit client needs. As part of this acquisition, Pi Cash Systeme will be renamed Givex Europe and continue serving its base of 2,000 clients while supporting Givex installations in the region.

"Europe was the first market we expanded to outside of North America, with the opening of our UK office in 2004," says Don Gray, CEO of Givex. "With this new Givex Europe office, we look forward to further supporting our regional clients while strengthening our presence in France, Germany, Spain and Italy. Pi Cash Systeme also brings new technology and integration expertise which will be invaluable to our future growth."

"Pi Cash Systeme is pleased to join the Givex family," says Frédéric Gonsard, Managing Director, Givex Europe. "Givex shares our approach of developing solutions in-house to meet changing customer needs. With this acquisition, we look forward to offering new products such as handheld tablet POS, online ordering, gift cards and loyalty programs. More and more businesses are turning to these technology solutions to deal with their current challenges. Clients can expect the same high level of service they've always received from our team and we look forward to serving them into the future."

About Givex

Givex is a global cloud-based operations management solution designed to streamline business efficiencies and generate valuable and actionable customer data. Since its founding in 1999, Givex has provided operational intelligence across a wide of variety of industries, from restaurant and retail to hospitality and the service sector, offering a fully integrated suite of customizable products, including gift cards, loyalty, point-of-sale (POS) systems, tableside ordering and analytics. Givex's Uptix ticketing solution transforms traditional sports or event tickets into a mobile interactive platform, providing event managers with new insights into their customer base and the ability to elevate the fan experience. With more than 16 billion transactions conducted across more than 55 countries, Givex is at the forefront of how brands will compete for customers now and in the future. For more information about Givex please visit http://www.givex.com/.

