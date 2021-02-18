

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production rose more than expected in January, data from Statistics Poland showed on Thursday.



Separate data showed that producer prices increased in January.



Industrial production grew 0.9 percent annually in January. Economists had expected a growth of 0.6 percent.



Manufacturing output rose 0.2 percent yearly in January. Electricity output and water supply gained by 1.6 percent and 5.6percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, mining and quarrying output declined 2.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial output declined 5.1 percent in January.



Producer prices grew 0.7 percent annually in January, following a 0.1 percent increase in December. Economists had forecast a 0.5 percent rise.



Prices in mining and quarrying grew 5.8 percent and prices in manufacturing rise 0.1 percent. Prices for electricity, gas supply, steam and hot, and water supply, sewerage and waste management prices increased by 1.5 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.7 percent in January, following a 0.3 percent gain in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de