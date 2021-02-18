Anzeige
18.02.2021
City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 16

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 17-February-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                               191.96p

INCLUDING current year revenue                                             193.53p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:                     GBP12.81m

Net borrowing level:                                                       3%

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

