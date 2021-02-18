

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, automobile parts maker LKQ Corp. (LKQ) initiated earnings guidance for the full-year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $2.40 to $2.60 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.65 to $2.85 per share.



On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.74 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'Improving revenue trends combined with our improving cost structure should drive increased profitability relative to 2020 and contribute to another strong year of cash generation,' stated Varun Laroyia, Chief Financial Officer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LKQ-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de