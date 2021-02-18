RFID Market worth $17.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "RFID Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Product Type (Tags, Readers, and Software and Services), Wafer Size, Tag Type (Passive Tags and Active Tags), Frequency, Applications, Form Factor, Material, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the RFID Market will grow to USD 17.4 billion by 2026 (forecast year) from USD 10.7 billion in 2021 (estimated year), at a CAGR of 10.2% between 2021 and 2026. The key drivers fueling the growth of this market include growing market competitiveness leading to availability of cost-effective RFID solutions, high returns on investment, and increasing regulations and government initiatives for various industries. Moreover, increasing installation of RFID systems in manufacturing units to improve productivity due to COVID-19 can play a key role in driving the growth of the RFID market.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=446

The tag segment to register higher CAGR during the forecast period

The tag segment of the RFID market, by product is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Tags are the most widely used components in the RFID market. These devices are attached to several industrial and commercial assets, including manufacturing equipment and other industrial machinery, industrial materials, products, retail products, inventory, logistic containers, labels on products and groups of products, IV pumps, ECGs, and wheelchairs. The large-scale use of tags and ease of use for tracing any kind of asset is the major reason for the adoption of RFID tags. This could drive the demand for RFID tags in years ahead.

The passive tags segment to register higher CAGR during the forecast period

The passive tags segment of RFID tag market, by tag type, is expected to register higher CAGR during forecast period. Passive tags do not require an external power source. These are inexpensive and smaller, and easier to manufacture than active tags. Passive RFID tags have various applications and are commonly used to track goods in pharmaceuticals, retail, supply chain, enterprise, and other industries. Zebra Technologies, Avery Dennison, Alien Technology, Omni-ID, HID Global, Honeywell, and Mozix are some of the leading providers of passive RFID tags. With the increasing penetration of passive tags as RAIN RFID frequency, the market for these tags is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The ultra-high-frequency (UHF) tags to hold largest share of RFID tag market during the forecast period

UHF tags can be classified into 2 types on the basis of frequency range: passive tags and active tags. UHF passive RFID tags offer the longest read range and highest reading speed among all passive tags. These tags have a frequency range of 860-960 MHz. UHF passive tags can be read from an average distance of about 5-6 meters; larger UHF passive tags can read more than 30 meters in ideal conditions. UHF active tags have 2 major operating frequencies: 433 MHz and 2.45 GHz. These tags have the longest read range among all tags, i.e., around 150 meters. These tags are largely used for applications such as asset tracking, asset counting, inventory management, supply chain management, vehicle tagging, and manufacturing equipment and product part tagging. Due to rising adoption of UHF tags in these applications, the market for UHF tags is high and is expected to be the same during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "RFID Market"

143 - Tables

60 - Figures

230 - Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=446

The logistics and supply chain application to hold largest share of RFID tag market during the forecast period

The dominance of this segment is due to the high adoption of tracking systems by logistics organizations to track and monitor their cargo in transit through air, road, or marine. RFID solutions help industries optimize their supply chain by better managing warehouse inventory, tracking shipments, and streamlining the best route for the supply chain. Supply chain companies are facing major issues in ensuring that the right product is delivered at the right location at the right time. Such companies are deploying RFID tags on containers and freight systems to have real-time visibility of the cargo. The involvement of governments in the global supply chain has led to the use of RFID tags on freight to locate and track them for secure transport. These activities are expected to drive the growth of the RFID tag market for logistics and supply chain application.

Americas is projected to hold largest share of RFID tag market in 2026

The high adoption of RFID systems in the US is a major factor that has led to the prominent position of the Americas in the RFID market. Retail, manufacturing, transportation, logistics and supply chain, animal tracking, healthcare, defense, and IT asset tracking are the major applications for the RFID tag market in the US as well as throughout the Americas. The use of RFID is high in supply chain monitoring for tracking assets in real time. Various hospitals in the US are using RFID tags for applications such as equipment tracking, patient monitoring, and other tracking tasks. These developments are expected to drive the growth of the RFID tag market in the region.

Avery Dennison (US), Zebra Technologies (US), Honeywell (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Impinj (US), HID Global (US), GAO RFID (Canada), Identiv (US), Invengo (China), and Nedap (Netherlands) are the key players in the global RFID market. These players are increasingly undertaking strategies such as product launches and development, expansions, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to increase their market share.

Related Reports:

Asset Management System Market With Covid-19 Impact by Solution (GPS, RFID, RTLS, Barcode), Asset Type (Electronic Assets, Returnable Transport Assets, In-Transit Equipment, Manufacturing Assets, Staff), Industry, Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

Real-Time Location Systems Market (RTLS) with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology, Vertical (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Govt., Sports), Application/Use case, Geography- Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/rfid-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/radio-frequency-identification.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg