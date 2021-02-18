

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer prices declined at a softer pace in January, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index decreased 0.2 percent year-on-year in January, following a 1.0 percent fall in December.



Prices for clothing and footwear fell 3.4 percent yearly in January and those of transport declined 2.3 percent.



Prices for furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance, and food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased by 2.3 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in January, after a 0.3 percent increase in the prior month.



The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 0.1 percent annually in January, following a 1.0 in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, the HICP increased 0.2 percent in January, same as seen in the previous month.



