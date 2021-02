NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee gained ground against the U.S. dollar in evening deals on Thursday, as the latter retreated along with U.S. Treasury yields.



The Indian rupee rose to a 3-day high of 72.57 against the greenback, from Wednesday's closing value of 72.82. The rupee may locate resistance around the 70.00 level.



