

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ventas, Inc. (VTR) said, for the first quarter, the company estimates: nareit FFO in a range of $0.55 - $0.59; normalized FFO per share in a range of $0.66 - $0.71; and attributable loss per share in a range of $0.07 - $0.01.



Ventas reported fourth quarter normalized FFO per share of $0.83 compared to $0.93, a year ago. Nareit FFO per share declined to $0.92 from $0.94. Attributable net income per share increased to $0.29 from $0.03. Total revenues declined to $921.16 million from $996.00 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VENTAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de