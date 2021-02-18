

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (AAWW):



-Earnings: $183.97 million in Q4 vs. -$410.25 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $6.15 in Q4 vs. -$15.86 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $143.22 million or $4.83 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $3.50 per share -Revenue: $932.48 million in Q4 vs. $747.05 million in the same period last year.



