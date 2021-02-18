

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPL Corporation (PPL) reported a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $290 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $364 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $456 million or $0.59 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $1.93 billion from $1.95 billion last year.



PPL Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $456 Mln. vs. $431 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.59 vs. $0.57 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q4): $1.93 Bln vs. $1.95 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PPL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de