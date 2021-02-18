AVAIO Capital Announces the Launch of AVAIO Digital Partners

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AVAIO Capital ("AVAIO") is pleased to announce the funding of AVAIO Digital Partners ("ADP"), a digital infrastructure platform pursuing build-to-suit development and construction of sustainable hyperscale data centers in the Americas and Europe. Funded by a $375 million equity commitment from a large investment manager with more than $25 billion of assets under management, ADP has a pipeline of hyperscale projects already under development in the US, Canada and Western Europe representing over 400 MWs of capacity.

"The data-center market continues to benefit from secular demand trends worldwide. We are thrilled to have partnered with an investor that shares our view that the most attractive segment in this market is the creation of new, sustainable data-center facilities to meet the needs of leading global companies. We are excited to advance the development of our growing portfolio of hyperscale sites", said Mark McComiskey, a Partner at AVAIO Capital.

"AVAIO's expertise in creating new, sustainable infrastructure is well suited for the data-center market where existing facilities have become very expensive and demand from global companies continues to grow rapidly", said AVAIO Partner Anthony J Gordon.

About AVAIO Capital

AVAIO Capital is a build-to-core infrastructure investment firm led by professionals from investment, development, engineering, construction, and operating backgrounds. AVAIO makes equity investments in, and brings investment, development and construction expertise to the creation and redevelopment of sustainable infrastructure assets throughout North America and Europe in four sectors: digital, water, energy transition and transportation. In aggregate, the team has completed more than $4 billion of equity transactions and over $50 billion of infrastructure development and construction projects across the water, transportation, digital and energy sectors. Founded in 2016 by Mark McComiskey and Anthony Gordon as the private infrastructure investment arm of AECOM, one of the world's largest engineering companies, AVAIO was spun out into an independent, partner-owned business in 2019. More information can be found at http://www.avaiocapital.com.

Contact:

Mark McComiskey

information@avaiocapital.com

http://www.avaiocapital.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1440515/Avaio_Logo.jpg