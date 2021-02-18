Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Große Kursgelegenheit!? Ad-hoc, Whole Foods und große “Megaevents”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
18.02.2021 | 14:41
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING ON PRELIST: KREATE GROUP PLC ON 19 FEBRUARY 2021

EXCHANGE NOTICE,  18 FEBRUARY 2021  SHARES

LISTING ON PRELIST: KREATE GROUP PLC ON 19 FEBRUARY 2021

The shares of Kreate Group Plc will be listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki's Prelist
on Friday 19 February 2021. The trading code of the share is KREATE. 

Basic information on Kreate Group Plc as of 19 February 2021:

Trading code: KREATE
Issuer code: KREATE
ISIN-code: FI4000476866
LEI code: 743700POUUQ3CS3Q7S40
Orderbook id: 216105
Market Segment: OMX HEL Equities CCP
MIC: XHEL
Number of shares: 8 929 899
Listing date on Prelist: 19 February 2021

Industry: 50 Industrials
ICB Supersector: 5010 Construction & Materials
Market Cap Segment: Small Cap
Managing director: Timo Vikström
Address: Haarakaari 42
               FI-04360 Tuusula
               FINLAND
Phone: +358 40 352 1033 
Internet: www.kreate.fi


Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.