Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Große Kursgelegenheit!? Ad-hoc, Whole Foods und große “Megaevents”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
18.02.2021 | 15:01
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hardman & Co Research: Karpus benefit coming through strongly

DJ Hardman & Co Research: Karpus benefit coming through strongly 

Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Research: Karpus benefit coming through strongly 
18-Feb-2021 / 13:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hardman & Co Research: Karpus benefit coming through strongly 
City of London has announced its interim results for FY'21. The merger with Karpus took place in the middle of the 
reporting period, which, together with strong market performance, has had a strong beneficial effect. Gross revenue 
grew to GBP23.7m, an increase of 37% over the figure from the same period a year ago. Statutory profit also showed a 
strong increase, even after the exceptional transaction costs and introduction of amortisation. On an underlying basis, 
earnings grew 81% to GBP8.82m, while underlying EPS was up 23%, from 19.4p to 23.8p. An interim dividend increase to 11p 
had been announced previously. 
https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/karpus-benefit-coming-through-strongly/ 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co 
1 Frederick's Place                Contact: 
 
London                             Brian Moretta 
                                                    bm@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE                           +44 20 3693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1169463 18-Feb-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 18, 2021 08:30 ET (13:30 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.