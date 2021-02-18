First North America event will run in a hybrid format October 27-28th in New York City

Topics addressed to include retail, consumer trends, content, and digital transformation

Global Licensing Group is launching Brand Licensing Innovation Summits (B&LIS) in North America and Europe to celebrate the power of brands and brand extension and provide trends and forecasts, retailer insights, spotlights on growth categories and deep dives into digital and content innovation.

B&LIS 2021 will help middle-management, business leaders and owners to navigate the ever-changing retail, content and consumer landscape through keynotes, panel discussions, roundtables and workshops all providing actionable advice, information, and strategies on the future of brands and licensing.

Content will be curated by the License Global editorial team in association with industry trade body Licensing International. The first B&LIS will run in the European market and premiere as a virtual event June 9-11, and each day will spotlight a different topic.

Day 1: Trends and retail

Trends and retail Day 2: CSR sustainability with a programme exclusively curated by Products of Change

CSR sustainability with a programme exclusively curated by Products of Change Day 3: Content and digital transformation

The second edition of B&LIS will focus on the American market and takes the form of a hybrid summit October 27 and 28 with the in-person element hosted in New York with live-streamed sessions offered to those unable to travel. More details about the agenda coming soon.

"We spent many, many hours talking to the industry before launching B&LIS, and our research confirmed there is huge appetite for forward-looking content that highlights the innovations, insight and future trends that will drive the success of brands and businesses post-pandemic," explained Anna Knight, VP of Licensing, Informa Markets.

The Brand Licensing Innovation Summits will complement the Global Licensing Group's current trade show portfolio, which includes Licensing Expo (August 10-12, Las Vegas) and Brand Licensing Europe (November 17-19, London).

Knight added: "Our trade shows very much focus on deal-making, networking and trend spotting whereas the newly launched B&LIS summits are a complementary thought-leadership opportunity for the industry to learn from and debate with experts inside and outside the world of licensing. They will provide inspiring and exclusive content on future-looking actionable trends and enable delegates to better navigate the changing licensing landscape."

