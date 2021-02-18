Anzeige
Dow Jones News
18.02.2021 | 15:16
259 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Launch of Scheme of Arranagement

DJ Launch of Scheme of Arranagement 

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) 
Launch of Scheme of Arranagement 
18-Feb-2021 / 13:43 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Global Ports Holding Plc 
Launch of Scheme of Arrangement 
Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, announces today that its wholly 
owned subsidiary Port Finance Investment Limited (the "Company") has launched a scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme") in 
connection with the refinancing (the "Refinancing") of the USD250,000,000 8.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2021 issued 
by Global Liman Isletmeleri A.S. (the "Notes") announced by GPH on 7 January 2021 and in respect of which the Practice 
Statement Letter was distributed on 19 January 2021. 
A hearing was held on 17 February 2021 at the Business and Property Courts of the High Court of Justice of England and 
Wales pursuant to which the Company was granted an order to convene a meeting (the "Scheme Meeting") of Scheme 
Creditors to consider and, if thought fit, approve the Scheme and the Refinancing. The Scheme Meeting will be held 
virtually using Microsoft Teams or similar on 26 March 2021 at 4:00pm (London time). Scheme Creditors will be provided 
with access details to attend the virtual meeting and will be notified if the date changes. Notice of the Scheme 
Meeting will today be sent to Scheme Creditors. 
Reasons for the Refinancing 
The spread of COVID-19 and the recent developments surrounding the global pandemic have had material negative impacts 
on all aspects of the Group's business and indeed at times during 2020 there was a complete suspension of cruise 
industry activity. This has resulted in high levels of cancellation and a suspension of cruise vessel sailings in most 
regions until conditions permit them to resume. As a result of these challenging trading conditions triggered by these 
events, the Group experienced a rapid negative impact on its business. 
The continued magnitude, duration and speed of the global pandemic, and the Group's ability to estimate the impact of 
such an event on its future prospects, is uncertain. The extent to which COVID-19 will continue to impact the Group's 
results will depend on future developments, which cannot be predicted, including new information which may emerge 
concerning the severity of COVID-19 and the actions taken or being continued to contain it or treat its impact. The 
Group cannot predict when global cruise operations are likely to resume or when or if its cruise port operations will 
generate revenue at the levels observed before the onset of the pandemic. 
The entire aggregate principal amount of the Notes remains outstanding as of the date of this notice and will, together 
with accrued and unpaid interest and Additional Amounts (if any), become due on 14 November 2021 (the "Existing Notes 
Maturity Date"). Interest is due and payable on the Notes each 14 May and 14 November; the next interest payment on the 
Notes is due on 14 May 2021. 
As a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Group's liquidity, as described above, the Group does not 
expect to be able to repay the Notes (including accrued and unpaid interest and Additional Amounts (if any) thereon) in 
full on the Existing Notes Maturity Date. 
Accordingly, through the Scheme and the Refinancing, the Group is taking steps to stabilise its liquidity position and 
manage its long-term debt obligations by effectively extending the Existing Notes Maturity Date, reducing the principal 
amount thereof to the extent Scheme Creditors elect to participate in the Cash Option, and amending the terms thereof 
to, among other things, change the interest rate and form of interest for certain periods, in each case, as further 
described in the Explanatory Statement. 
Expected key dates and times in connection with the Scheme and the Refinancing are set out below. It should be noted 
that these times and dates are indicative only and will depend on, amongst other things, the date of the Scheme 
Sanction Hearing. 
 
 
Event         Time and Date                               Notes 
Explanatory 
Statement                                                 The date on which the explanatory statement in connection 
made          18 February 2021                            with the Scheme (the "Explanatory Statement") is made 
available to                                              available to the Scheme Creditors. 
Scheme 
Creditors 
              5:00 p.m. (London Time) on 4 March 2021 
              subject to extension by the Scheme Company  The latest time for a Scheme Creditor to vote in favour of 
              as described herein.                        the Scheme by submitting a validly completed Scheme Creditor 
                                                          Letter and related Custody Instruction to be eligible to 
                                                          receive a Consent Fee, and for those Scheme Creditors holding 
Early Bird                                                positions in the Notes through DTC, to transfer their 
Deadline      If the Scheme Company elects in its sole    positions into an existing securities account with Euroclear 
              discretion to extend the Early Bird         or Clearstream (which may include a Euroclear or Clearstream 
              Deadline, it will notify the Scheme         securities account held in DTC) so as to be eligible to 
              Creditors by issuing a notice to Scheme     receive any Consent Fee. 
              Creditors through the Clearing Systems and 
              making it available on the Scheme Website. 
                                                          Latest time and date for receipt of Custody Instructions 
                                                          delivered by Account Holders which will "block" the Notes in 
Custody                                                   the Clearing Systems, and for those Scheme Creditors holding 
Instructions  9:00 a.m. (London time) on 23 March 2021    positions in the Notes through DTC, to transfer their 
Deadline                                                  positions into an existing securities account with Euroclear 
                                                          or Clearstream (which may include a Euroclear or Clearstream 
                                                          securities account held in DTC) so as to be eligible to 
                                                          receive any Cash Option Entitlements. 
                                                          Latest time and date for receipt of Scheme Creditor Letters 
                                                          by the Information Agent in order for Scheme Creditors' 
Scheme                                                    voting instructions to be taken into account for the purposes 
Creditor                                                  of the Scheme Meeting. 
Letter        9:00 a.m. (London time) on 24 March 2021 
Deadline 
                                                          The Scheme Creditor Letter Deadline will also serve as the 
                                                          record time for determining the value of Scheme Claims. 
Scheme        4:00 p.m. (London time) on 26 March 2021    Virtual meeting at which Scheme Creditors will vote (in 
Meeting                                                   person, via videoconference link, or by proxy) on the Scheme. 
                                                          Hearing at which the Court will be requested to sanction the 
                                                          Scheme by the Scheme Company. 
(Anticipated) 
Scheme 
Sanction      31 March 2021 (at the earliest) 
Hearing                                                   A notice regarding the date and time of the hearing will be 
                                                          announced on the Irish Stock Exchange, distributed to Scheme 
                                                          Creditors through the Clearing Systems and uploaded to the 
                                                          Scheme Website once the hearing has been scheduled.

As previously noted, a group of Noteholders have formed an ad hoc committee in order that they may evaluate the proposed Refinancing. On 4 February 2021, the Company received a counterproposal from the ad hoc group, which it is currently in the process of evaluating. Negotiations between the Company and the ad hoc group may result in amendments to the terms of the proposed Refinancing being made prior to the Scheme Meeting and amendments to the timetable.

The Refinancing may not be completed on the terms described in the Explanatory Statement, or at all. Certain factors that are outside of the Group's control may result in delays to the completion of the Refinancing or material changes to the terms of the Refinancing, the Amended Indenture and/or the New Notes. If the Company elects to modify the terms of any features of the Refinancing (or the Refinancing generally) then the Group will notify the Scheme Creditors in accordance with the procedures set out in the Explanatory Statement.

The Explanatory Statement also comprises an offer to Scheme Creditors to make elections pursuant to the Scheme with respect to the Cash Option whereby Scheme Creditors may elect to receive cash for all or part of the New Notes Entitlement that they are entitled to receive pursuant to the Scheme. Scheme Creditors should refer to the Explanatory Statement for additional information regarding participation in the Cash Option.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 18, 2021 08:43 ET (13:43 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
