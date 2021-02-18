Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2021) - GOLO Mobile Inc., doing business as Usewalter (TSXV: WLTR) ("Usewalter" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Philippe Dufour as the Company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Philippe brings strategic leadership expertise across firms in the technology, diversified industries and professional service sectors, with more than 13 years of experience in senior finance-related roles that include leading the finance group for a SaaS-based software solution provider. As CFO and a key member of the executive team at Usewalter, Philippe will lead financial planning, accounting, financial reporting, control, tax and treasury and will report directly to the Company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Peter Mazoff. With a keen ability to translate strategic vision into operational execution, Philippe's exceptional communication skills will be instrumental in supporting Usewalter's ongoing expansion and growth plans.

"On behalf of the Board and management of Usewalter, I am very pleased to welcome Philippe to our executive leadership team at this pivotal point in our growth trajectory," said Peter Mazoff. "His extensive background in finance, strategy and technology will play an important role for Usewalter as we enhance our SaaS-based service offering, extend our reach into new markets across North America and navigate the projected revenue ramp associated with increasing adoption of the usewalter app."

Most recently, Philippe served as Vice President of Finance for iPerceptions Inc., a global leader in customer experience management and measurement solutions based on an enterprise-class, SaaS technology platform. In this role, he participated in the development and execution of iPerceptions' strategic plan and was a close advisor to the CEO and other executives on financial issues and business best practices. He led the finance team and managed all fiscal aspects for the organization, while maintaining positive relationships with existing and potential new investors. Philippe also led iPerceptions' reorganization that resulted in a significant improvement in financial performance and directly contributed to the successful sale of the organization during the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior thereto, Philippe worked as an accountant at Construction DJL Inc. and an auditor with Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton. He holds a B.B.A and a D.E.S.S. in Accounting from HEC Montréal and has been a CPA title holder since 2010. Philippe also completed the Canada CFO Leadership Program in 2015.

In concert with Philippe's appointment, the board of directors of the Company has granted, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan, a total of 1.5 million stock options. Each stock option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.195 per Common Share and expires on February 18, 2031.

About Usewalter

Usewalter, Inc. (TSXV: WLTR) is a smart building technology SaaS solution for property managers and residents in high-density urban environments, delivered through its usewalter app. Designed as 'the one app no one can live without', usewalter enables efficient and cost-effective management of a building across the key areas of communication, commerce and delivery and IoT management within multi-residential and commercial properties. Usewalter is positioned to leverage its first-mover advantage to access new Canadian and U.S. markets, secure additional partners and further build revenue momentum. Learn more at www.usewalter.com.

